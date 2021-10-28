Cellnex eyes having 200,000 masts from planned 130,000

A telecom antenna of Spain's telecoms infrastructures firm Cellnex are seen under main telecom tower, known as "Piruli", in Madrid, Spain, March 10, 2016. REUTERS/Sergio Perez

BARCELONA, Oct 28 (Reuters) - Europe's largest mobile phone tower operator Cellnex (CLNX.MC) eyes having 200,000 sites, up from the 130,000 it plans to have by 2030 in 12 European countries after finalising its acquisitions, chief executive Tobias Martinez said on Thursday.

In a conference call with analysts, Martinez said to reach that figure the company would need to enter new countries but he added it had no rush to expand in Europe, including its interest in trying to enter the German market.

