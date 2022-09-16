Celsius files for permission to sell its stablecoin holdings
Sept 16 (Reuters) - Bankrupt crypto lender Celsius Network on Thursday filed a request for the sale of its stablecoin holdings, in a bid to raise fund for its operations.
The request was filed with United States Bankruptcy Court Southern District Of New York.
New Jersey-based Celsius had filed for bankruptcy in New York in July, after it froze withdrawals, citing "extreme" market conditions. read more
Celsius currently owns 11 different forms of stablecoin, for a total of about $23 million.
