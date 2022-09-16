Celsius files for permission to sell its stablecoin holdings

Register now for FREE unlimited access to Reuters.com Register

Celsius logo and representation of cryptocurrencies are seen in this illustration taken, July 7, 2022. REUTERS/Dado Ruvic/Illustrations/File Photo

Sept 16 (Reuters) - Bankrupt crypto lender Celsius Network on Thursday filed a request for the sale of its stablecoin holdings, in a bid to raise fund for its operations.

The request was filed with United States Bankruptcy Court Southern District Of New York.

New Jersey-based Celsius had filed for bankruptcy in New York in July, after it froze withdrawals, citing "extreme" market conditions. read more

Celsius currently owns 11 different forms of stablecoin, for a total of about $23 million.

Reporting by Maria Ponnezhath in Bengaluru

