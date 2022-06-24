Celsius Network hires advisors to prepare for potential bankruptcy - WSJ
Register now for FREE unlimited access to Reuters.com
June 24 (Reuters) - Celsius Network LLC has hired restructuring consultants from advisory firm Alvarez & Marsal to advise on a possible bankruptcy filing, the Wall Street Journal reported on Friday, citing people familiar with the matter.
Celsius and Alvarez & Marsal did not immediately respond to Reuters requests for comment.
New Jersey-based Celsius - a major U.S. cryptocurrency lending company - froze withdrawals and transfers earlier this month, citing "extreme" market conditions. read more
The move was the latest sign of the financial market downturn hitting the cryptosphere and had sparked a selloff across cryptocurrencies.
Register now for FREE unlimited access to Reuters.com
Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.