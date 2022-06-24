Celsius Network hires advisors to prepare for potential bankruptcy - WSJ

Celsius Network logo and representations of cryptocurrencies are seen in this illustration taken, June 13, 2022. REUTERS/Dado Ruvic/Illustration/File Photo

June 24 (Reuters) - Celsius Network LLC has hired restructuring consultants from advisory firm Alvarez & Marsal to advise on a possible bankruptcy filing, the Wall Street Journal reported on Friday, citing people familiar with the matter.

Celsius and Alvarez & Marsal did not immediately respond to Reuters requests for comment.

New Jersey-based Celsius - a major U.S. cryptocurrency lending company - froze withdrawals and transfers earlier this month, citing "extreme" market conditions. read more

The move was the latest sign of the financial market downturn hitting the cryptosphere and had sparked a selloff across cryptocurrencies.

Reporting by Manya Saini in Bengaluru; Editing by Aditya Soni

