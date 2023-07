July 5 (Reuters) - Commodity Futures Trading Commission (CFTC) investigators have concluded that bankrupt crypto lender Celsius and its former CEO Alex Mashinsky broke U.S. rules before the firm's implosion, Bloomberg News reported, citing people familiar with the matter.

