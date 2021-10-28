Check Point Software profit and revenue top estimates

The logo of network security provider Check Point Software Technologies Ltd is seen at their headquarters in Tel Aviv, Israel August 14, 2016. Picture taken August 14, 2016. REUTERS/Baz Ratner

JERUSALEM, Oct 28 (Reuters) - Check Point Software Technologies (CHKP.O) beat estimates with a slight gain in third-quarter net profit, boosted by growth in its consolidated cyber security platform and cloud protection products.

Israel-based Check Point on Thursday said it earned $1.65 per diluted share excluding one-off items in the July-September period, up from $1.64 a year earlier. Revenue grew 5% to $534 million, with the company on its way to top $2 billion for a second straight year in 2021.

It was forecast to earn $1.60 a share on revenue of $530 million, according to I/B/E/S data from Refinitiv.

Check Point said it bought back 2.64 million shares in the quarter, worth $325 million, as part of its share repurchase programme. The company said it has expanded the programme by another $2 billion and would continue to buy up to $325 million of its own shares each quarter.

Reporting by Steven Scheer Editing by David Goodman

