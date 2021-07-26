Technology
Check Point Software Q2 profit, revenue beat estimates
JERUSALEM, July 26 (Reuters) - Check Point Software Technologies (CHKP.O) reported on Monday a higher-than-expected 2% rise in second quarter net profit and 4% increase in revenue.
Israel-based Check Point said it earned $1.61 per diluted share excluding one-time items in the quarter, up from $1.58 a year earlier. Revenue grew to $526 million, with the company on its way to top $2 billion for a second straight year in 2021.
It was forecast to earn $1.56 a share on revenue of $523.8 million, according to I/B/E/S data from Refinitiv.
"We’ve seen a 93 percent increase in ransomware attacks, as Gen V attacks are now the new norm," Chief Executive Officer Gil Shwed said.
Check Point said it bought back 2.7 million shares in the quarter worth $325 million as part of its share repurchase programme.
