Chief executive of Japan's Sharp to step down, become chairman in April

A logo of Sharp Corp is pictured at CEATEC (Combined Exhibition of Advanced Technologies) JAPAN 2016 at the Makuhari Messe in Chiba, Japan, October 3, 2016. REUTERS/Toru Hanai

TOKYO, Feb 18 (Reuters) - Sharp Corp's (6753.T) chief executive, Tai Jeng-wu, will step down on April 1 to become chairman, the Japanese electronics maker said on Friday, after a turnaround that saw Taiwan's Hon Hai Precision Industry Co Ltd (2317.TW) buy the firm in 2016.

The new chief executive will be Po-Hsuan Wu, a former Hon Hai employee now in charge of Sharp's overseas product business.

Register now for FREE unlimited access to Reuters.com Register

Reporting by Makiko Yamazaki; Editing by Clarence Fernandez

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.