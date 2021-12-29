China approves building four data centre clusters

The Chinese national flag is seen in Beijing, China April 29, 2020. REUTERS/Thomas Peter

BEIJING, Dec 29 (Reuters) - China has approved building clusters of data centres in four provinces and regions, according to statements from the National Development and Reform Commission on Wednesday.

The centres will be in northern Inner Mongolia region, northwestern Ningxia region, Gansu province, and southwestern Guizhou province, the state planner said.

Reporting by Albee Zhang and Ryan Woo; Editing by Himani Sarkar

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.