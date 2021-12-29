Technology
China approves building four data centre clusters
BEIJING, Dec 29 (Reuters) - China has approved building clusters of data centres in four provinces and regions, according to statements from the National Development and Reform Commission on Wednesday.
The centres will be in northern Inner Mongolia region, northwestern Ningxia region, Gansu province, and southwestern Guizhou province, the state planner said.
Reporting by Albee Zhang and Ryan Woo; Editing by Himani Sarkar
