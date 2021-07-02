Welcome to the Reuters.com BETA. Read our Editor's note on how we're helping professionals make smart decisions.
Technology

China cyberspace administration launches security investigation into Didi

The app logo of Chinese ride-hailing giant Didi is seen reflected on its navigation map displayed on a mobile phone in this illustration picture taken July 1, 2021. REUTERS/Florence Lo/Illustration

BEIJING, July 2 (Reuters) - China's cyberspace administration said on Friday it has launched a new investigation into ride-hailing giant Didi Global Inc to protect national security and the public interest.

Didi said it would cooperate with government authorities and would conduct a comprehensive examination of cybersecurity risks.

Reporting by Sun Yilei and Ryan Woo; Editing by Andrew Heavens

