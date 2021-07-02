Technology
China cyberspace administration launches security investigation into Didi
1 minute read
BEIJING, July 2 (Reuters) - China's cyberspace administration said on Friday it has launched a new investigation into ride-hailing giant Didi Global Inc to protect national security and the public interest.
Didi said it would cooperate with government authorities and would conduct a comprehensive examination of cybersecurity risks.
Reporting by Sun Yilei and Ryan Woo; Editing by Andrew Heavens
Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.