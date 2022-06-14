China cyberspace regulator's revised rules governing mobile apps to be effective in August

A man walks past an office of the Cyberspace Administration of China (CAC) in Beijing, China July 8, 2021. REUTERS/Thomas Peter

BEIJING, June 14 (Reuters) - China will put into effect revised rules governing mobile apps on Aug. 1, the cyberspace administration said on Tuesday.

Mobile app providers must not use apps to conduct activities that endanger national security, the Cyberspace Administration of China said, as per its draft of the rule in January. It also said that apps with functions that could influence public opinion will need to seek security review.

Reporting by Albee Zhang and Brenda Goh, Editing by Louise Heavens

