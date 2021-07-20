Welcome to the Reuters.com BETA. Read our Editor's note on how we're helping professionals make smart decisions.
China dismisses U.S. accusation of global hacking campaign

Chinese and U.S. flags flutter outside the building of an American company in Beijing, China January 21, 2021. REUTERS/Tingshu Wang/File Photo

BEIJING, July 20 (Reuters) - China said on Tuesday that accusations made by the United States and its allies that the Chinese government has conducted a global cyber hacking campaign were unwarranted.

Foreign ministry spokesman Zhao Lijian said the accusations were politically motivated smears and the United States had not provided enough evidence.

The United States and its allies accused China on Monday of a global cyberespionage campaign, mustering an unusually broad coalition of countries to publicly call out Beijing for hacking. read more

Reporting by Gabriel Crossley; Editing by Andrew Heavens

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.

