China finds 43 anti-trust law violations involving Alibaba, Baidu, JD.com

People walk near a Baidu logo at the company headquarters in Beijing, China April 23, 2021. REUTERS/Florence Lo/File Photo

BEIJING, Nov 20 (Reuters) - China's State Administration of Market Supervision found 43 cases that violated regulations under antimonopoly legislation, involving companies including Alibaba, Baidu and JD.com, and imposed penalties, according to a notice from the regulator.

Enterprises involved in the cases would be fined 500,000 yuan ($78,000), it said.

($1 = 6.3863 Chinese yuan renminbi)

Reporting by Gabriel Crossley; Editing by William Mallard

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.