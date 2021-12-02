China fines Douban for "unlawful" release of information

The sign of Chinese social networking forum Douban is seen under a magnifying glass near a mobile phone displaying the Douban app in this picture illustration taken April 14, 2021. REUTERS/Florence Lo/Illustration

BEIJING, Dec 2 (Reuters) - The Cyberspace Administration of China (CAC) said on Thursday it had summoned and fined social media company Douban over unlawful release of information.

CAC said in a statement that Beijing authorities fined Douban's operating entity 1.5 million yuan ($235,000) and regulators demanded "immediate rectifications" from the company.

($1 = 6.3736 Chinese yuan renminbi)

Register now for FREE unlimited access to reuters.com Register

Reporting by Yingzhi Yang and Brenda Goh; editing by John Stonestreet

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.