China fines Douban for "unlawful" release of information
BEIJING, Dec 2 (Reuters) - The Cyberspace Administration of China (CAC) said on Thursday it had summoned and fined social media company Douban over unlawful release of information.
CAC said in a statement that Beijing authorities fined Douban's operating entity 1.5 million yuan ($235,000) and regulators demanded "immediate rectifications" from the company.
($1 = 6.3736 Chinese yuan renminbi)
Reporting by Yingzhi Yang and Brenda Goh; editing by John Stonestreet
