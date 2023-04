BEIJING, April 20 (Reuters) - China's gaming regulator on Thursday granted publishing licenses to 86 domestic online games, including titles belonging to Alibaba (9988.HK), Baidu (9888.HK) and ByteDance, according to an approval list published by the National Press and Public Administration.

Reporting by Ella Cao and Liz Lee Editing by Mark Potter











