China grants licences to 136 online games

HONG KONG, Aug 1 (Reuters) - China's gaming regulator on Monday granted publishing licences to 136 online games, including titles belonging to developers such as G-bits Network Technology Xiamen Co Ltd (603444.SS) and iDreamSky (1119.HK).

Titles belonging to tech companies Tencent (0700.HK) and NetEase Inc (9999.HK) were not on the approved list published by the National Press and Public Administration.

