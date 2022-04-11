China grants licences to 45 internet games in April

A man plays online game on a computer at an internet cafe in Beijing, China August 31, 2021. REUTERS/Florence Lo/File Photo

HONG KONG, April 11 (Reuters) - China has granted licences to 45 internet games in April, the first time since July, according to a list published by the National Press and Publication Administration (NPPA) on Monday.

Baidu Inc and 37 Interactive Entertainment Network Group Co Ltd (002555.SZ) are among firms whose games received licences, the list shows.

Reporting by Meg Shen and Brenda Goh Editing by David Goodman

