China grants licences to 45 internet games in April
HONG KONG, April 11 (Reuters) - China has granted licences to 45 internet games in April, the first time since July, according to a list published by the National Press and Publication Administration (NPPA) on Monday.
Baidu Inc and 37 Interactive Entertainment Network Group Co Ltd (002555.SZ) are among firms whose games received licences, the list shows.
Reporting by Meg Shen and Brenda Goh Editing by David Goodman
