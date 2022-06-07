China grants licences to 60 online games in June
Register now for FREE unlimited access to Reuters.com
HONG KONG, June 7 (Reuters) - China's gaming regulator on Tuesday granted publishing licenses to 60 online games, following a batch of licences was announced on April 30.
Titles belonging to tech giants Tencent (0700.HK) or NetEase Inc (9999.HK) were not on the approved list published by the National Press and Public Administration.
Register now for FREE unlimited access to Reuters.com
Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.