China grants licences to 60 online games in June

People play online games on computers at an internet cafe in Beijing, China August 31, 2021. REUTERS/Florence Lo

HONG KONG, June 7 (Reuters) - China's gaming regulator on Tuesday granted publishing licenses to 60 online games, following a batch of licences was announced on April 30.

Titles belonging to tech giants Tencent (0700.HK) or NetEase Inc (9999.HK) were not on the approved list published by the National Press and Public Administration.

Reporting by Josh Ye and Twinnie Siu; editing by Jason Neely

