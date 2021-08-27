Welcome to the Reuters.com BETA. Read our Editor's note on how we're helping professionals make smart decisions.
China issues draft guidelines for internet recommendation algorithms

Computer code is seen on a screen above a Chinese flag in this July 12, 2017 illustration photo.

BEIJING, Aug 27 (Reuters) - China has issued draft guidelines on regulating the algorithms used by internet service providers to make recommendations to users, part of efforts to protect the privacy and data security of users, the internet regulator said on Friday.

China recently passed a data security law that will go into effect on Sept. 1 to protect internet users' rights in cyberspace and impose curbs on its fast-growing internet industry. read more

Reporting by Ryan Woo and Colin Qian

