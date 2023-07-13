China issues temporary rules for generative AI services

HONG KONG, July 13 (Reuters) - China issued on Thursday a set of temporary measures to manage the booming generative artificial intelligence (AI) industry, requiring service providers to conduct security assessments and perform algorithm filing procedures.

Cyberspace Administration of China released the set of rules on its website on Thursday.

The internet watchdog added that industry organisations, firms and research institutes that develop and apply generative AI tech but do not provide it to the public will not be subject to the measures.

Reporting by Josh Ye; Editing by Himani Sarkar

