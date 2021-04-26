Welcome to the Reuters.com BETA. Read our Editor's note on how we're helping professionals make smart decisions.
China launches antitrust probe into food delivery giant Meituan

China's market regulator said on Monday that it has launched an antitrust investigation into food delivery giant Meituan (3690.HK), the latest target in a widespread crackdown on the country's sprawling internet platform economy.

The State Administration for Market Regulation (SAMR) said in a statement that its investigaton is focused on the practice whereby a company forces vendors to use their platform exclusively, known as "choose one from two".

Meituan, which this month raised $10 billion in a stock and convertible bonds sale, said in a statement that it would cooperate with the investigation and that its business was operating normally.

Earlier this month, the SAMR imposed a record $2.75 billion fine on e-commerce giant Alibaba (9988.HK) over the same practice, and summoned 34 internet companies including Meituan for a meeting warning them to learn from Alibaba's penalty and stop using any banned practices. read more

