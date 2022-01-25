Technology1 minute read
China launches one-month 'clean cyberspace' campaign
BEIJING, Jan 25 (Reuters) - The Cyberspace Administration of China (CAC) said it was launching a one-month "clean cyberspace" campaign over the spring festival period, targeting online abuse, "chaos" in celebrity fan groups and "money worship", among other issues.
CAC made the announcement on its official WeChat account on Tuesday.
Reporting by Gabriel Crossley and Brenda Goh; Editing by Christopher Cushing
Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.