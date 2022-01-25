China launches one-month 'clean cyberspace' campaign

Computer code is seen on a screen above a Chinese flag in this July 12, 2017 illustration photo. REUTERS/Thomas White/Illustration/File Photo

BEIJING, Jan 25 (Reuters) - The Cyberspace Administration of China (CAC) said it was launching a one-month "clean cyberspace" campaign over the spring festival period, targeting online abuse, "chaos" in celebrity fan groups and "money worship", among other issues.

CAC made the announcement on its official WeChat account on Tuesday.

Reporting by Gabriel Crossley and Brenda Goh; Editing by Christopher Cushing

