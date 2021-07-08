China market regulator asks E-commerce platforms to rid of fake quality report sellers

The logo of Chinese online group discounter Pinduoduo is seen next to its mobile phone app in this illustration picture taken July 17, 2018. REUTERS/Florence Lo/Illustration

BEIJING, July 8 (Reuters) - China's market regulator said on Thursday it had asked E-commerce platform firms including Alibaba's (9988.HK) Taobao and Pinduoduo (PDD.O) to immediately remove online shops that sell false quality reports on their platforms.

The regulator has also asked local regulators in Shanghai municipality and Zhejiang province where Pinduoduo and Alibaba locate their headquarters in respectively to carry out inspections on quality testing institutions, the State Administration of Market Regulation said in a statement.

Reporting by Colin Qian and Tom Daly in Beijing, Meg Shen in Hong Kong

