China officially launches WTO dispute against U.S. chip export curbs















Dec 15 (Reuters) - China has officially launched a trade dispute at the World Trade Organization (WTO) against the United States, challenging Washington's chip export curbs, the WTO said on Thursday.

The move was announced by China's commerce ministry earlier this week, saying that U.S. curbs "threatened the stability of the global industrial supply chains". read more

Reporting by Akanksha Khushi in Bengaluru











