China opposes U.S. move barring Nvidia from selling it high-end chips

The logo of Nvidia Corporation is seen during the annual Computex computer exhibition in Taipei, Taiwan May 30, 2017. REUTERS/Tyrone Siu

BEIJING, Sept 1 (Reuters) - A U.S. move to stop Nvidia Corp (NVDA.O) from selling top artificial intelligence chips to China undermines the legitimate rights and interests of Chinese companies and the stability of global industrial and supply chains, Chinese Commerce Ministry spokesperson Shu Jueting told a regular news conference on Thursday.

Chip designer Nvidia Corp said on Wednesday that U.S. officials told it to stop exporting two top computing chips for artificial intelligence work to China. read more

Reporting by Beijing newsroom; editing by Jason Neely

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.