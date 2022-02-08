1 minute read
China plan bolsters cross-border payments, digital yuan
SHANGHAI, Feb 8 (Reuters) - China will strengthen its cross-border yuan payments system and explore setting up infrastructure standards for a digital fiat currency as part of a five-year plan for financial standardization.
The plan, to be implemented during the 2021-2025 period, was published by four government agencies including China's central bank and the securities watchdog on Tuesday, but was dated Nov. 25, 2021.
Reporting by Shanghai Newsroom; Editing by Frank Jack Daniel
