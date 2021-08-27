Welcome to the Reuters.com BETA. Read our Editor's note on how we're helping professionals make smart decisions.
China plans to ban U.S. IPOs for data-heavy tech firms - WSJ

The Chinese national flag is seen in Beijing, China April 29, 2020. REUTERS/Thomas Peter

Aug 27 (Reuters) - China plans to propose new rules that would ban companies with large amounts of sensitive consumer data from going public in the Unites States, the Wall Street Journal reported on Friday, citing people familiar with the matter.

Officials from China's stock regulator have told some companies and international investors in recent weeks, that the new rules would prohibit internet firms holding a swath of user-related data from listing abroad, according to the report.

Reporting by Bhargav Acharya in Bengaluru; Editing by Shounak Dasgupta

