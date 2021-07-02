China proposes rules to punish illegal e-commerce pricing

A woman checks her phone as passengers arrive at the Beijing Railway Station in central Beijing, China February 1, 2018. REUTERS/Damir Sagolj/File Photo

BEIJING, July 2 (Reuters) - China's market regulator issued draft rules on Friday to punish illegal pricing activities, including heavy subsidies and the practice by online platforms of charging different prices based on a customers' purchasing behaviour.

Violation of the rules could incur a fine of 0.1% to 0.5% of a business' annual sales or even suspension of operations, according to a statement from the State Administration for Market Regulations (SAMR).

Reporting by Sophie Yu, Yingzhi Yang, Tony Munroe in Beijing; Editing by Andrew Heavens

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.