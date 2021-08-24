Welcome to the Reuters.com BETA. Read our Editor's note on how we're helping professionals make smart decisions.
Technology

China regulator approves Tencent's purchase of Studio 9 stake

1 minute read

A logo of Tencent is seen during the World Internet Conference (WIC) in Wuzhen, Zhejiang province, China, November 23, 2020. REUTERS/Aly Song/File Photo

SHANGHAI, Aug 24 (Reuters) - China's market regulator said on Tuesday it has approved Tencent Holdings' (0700.HK) plan to purchase an equity stake in Chinese animation company Studio 9.

The State Administration for Market Regulation made the announcement on its website.

Tencent, which was already an investor in Studio 9, reported its plan to purchase additional shares from another shareholder to the regulator, according to a separate statement published in June.

The statements did not give financial details of the deal.

Reporting by Brenda Goh; Editing by Kirsten Donovan

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.

