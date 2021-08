Technology · August 2, 2021 · 5:28 PM UTC Twitter's Dorsey leads $29 bln buyout of lending pioneer Afterpay

Square Inc (SQ.N), the payments firm of Twitter Inc (TWTR.N) co-founder Jack Dorsey, will purchase buy now, pay later pioneer Afterpay Ltd (APT.AX) for $29 billion, creating a transactions giant that will battle banks and tech firms in the financial sector's fastest-growing business.