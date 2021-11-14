China regulator proposes cyber security review for some firms planning Hong Kong IPOs

A woman takes pictures in front of high-rise buildings in the Central financial district after sunset in Hong Kong, China March 30, 2021. REUTERS/Lam Yik

BEIJING, Nov 14 (Reuters) - China's cyberspace regulator on Sunday published draft rules proposing that companies planning Hong Kong initial public offerings be required to apply for cyber security inspections, if they handle data that concerns national security.

The Cyberspace Administration of China released the draft rules on online data security management on Sunday.

Reporting by Roxanne Liu and Brenda Goh; Editing by Edmund Klamann

