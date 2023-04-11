China releases draft measures for managing generative artificial intelligence services

Illustration shows Artificial Intelligence words
Artificial Intelligence words are seen in this illustration taken March 31, 2023. REUTERS/Dado Ruvic/Illustration

BEIJING, April 11 (Reuters) - China's cyberspace regulator on Tuesday unveiled draft measures for managing generative artificial intelligence services as more Chinese companies like Alibaba (9988.HK) release AI-powered products.

Providers will be responsible for the legitimacy of data used to train generative AI products and measures should be taken to prevent discrimination when designing algorithms and training data, the Cyberspace Administration of China said.

The government will solicit public opinions on these measures until May 10.

Reporting by Beijing newsroom; Editing by Tom Hogue

