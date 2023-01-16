China ride giant Didi says to resume new user registration

A man walks past a Didi logo at the headquarters of Didi Chuxing in Beijing, China November 20, 2020. REUTERS/Florence Lo/Files

BEIJING, Jan 16 (Reuters) - China's ride hailing giant Didi Global said in a statement on Monday that it would be allowed to resume new user registration, after a more than year-long ban that curbed its growth.

It would take effective measures to ensure platform safety and data security, and safeguard national cyberspace security, Didi added in the statement.

Reporting by Yingzhi Yang and Julie Zhu; Editing by Kim Coghill

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.

Read Next