China ride giant Didi says to resume new user registration















BEIJING, Jan 16 (Reuters) - China's ride hailing giant Didi Global said in a statement on Monday that it would be allowed to resume new user registration, after a more than year-long ban that curbed its growth.

It would take effective measures to ensure platform safety and data security, and safeguard national cyberspace security, Didi added in the statement.

Reporting by Yingzhi Yang and Julie Zhu; Editing by Kim Coghill











Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.