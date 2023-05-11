China says it will resolutely object if U.S. curbs investment in semiconductor industry

Illustration picture of Chinese and U.S. flags with semiconductor chips
Flags of China and U.S. are displayed on a printed circuit board with semiconductor chips, in this illustration picture taken February 17, 2023. REUTERS/Florence Lo/Illustration

BEIJING, May 11 (Reuters) - China will resolutely object if the U.S. restricts its firms from investing in Chinese semiconductor industry, said Shu Jueting, a spokesperson at China's commerce ministry on Thursday.

Shu said at a news briefing that such U.S. behaviors will affect companies' normal operation and damage the international economic and trade order.

Reporting by Beijing Newsroom; Editing by Toby Chopra

