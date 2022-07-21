China says U.S.-led chip alliance should not harm global market

Semiconductor chips are seen on a circuit board of a computer in this illustration picture taken February 25, 2022. REUTERS/Florence Lo/Illustration

BEIJING, July 21 (Reuters) - The U.S.-led chip alliance, called "Chip 4", should promote the stability of the global supply chains, rather than harming or causing market fragmentation, China's commerce ministry said on Thursday.

Stepping up cooperation across supply chains is beneficial to the entire world, Shu Jueting, ministry spokesperson, told an online media conference, adding that any framework should not be designed to discriminate against or exclude others.

