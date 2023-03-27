China says U.S. presumption of guilt against TikTok is baseless















BEIJING, March 27 (Reuters) - The U.S. has made a presumption of guilt against TikTok without presenting any evidence that threatens its national security, the Chinese foreign ministry said on Monday regarding the TikTok bill.

"U.S. should respect fair competition, and stop suppressing foreign companies," Mao said, while answering a question about U.S. lawmakers pushing forward with the bill, which is designed to address national security worries relating to the popular video app.

Reporting by Beijing newsroom, Editing by Louise Heavens











