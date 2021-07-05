Welcome to the Reuters.com BETA. Read our Editor's note on how we're helping professionals make smart decisions.
Skip to main content

Technology

China says will conduct cyber security investigation on Zhipin.com, Huochebang and Yunmanman

1 minute read

A man walks past a sign of Huochebang or Truck Alliance, an app for truck services, in Guiyang, Guizhou province, China January 16, 2018. REUTERS/Stringer

BEIJING, July 5 (Reuters) - China's cyberspace administration said on Monday it will conduct a cybersecurity investigation into online recruiting company Zhipin.com, and truck-hailing companies Huochebang and Yunmanman.

The Cyberspace Administration of China made the announcement on its official Wechat account.

Reporting by Gabriel Crossley; Editing by Kim Coghill

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.

More from Reuters

Technology

Technology · 2:20 AM UTCChina's Didi says app takedown may hurt revenue

China's biggest ride-hailing firm Didi Global Inc (DIDI.N) said on Sunday that the removal of its "DiDi Chuxing" app from smartphone app stores in China is expected to have an adverse impact on its revenue.

TechnologyWhite House reaching out with assistance to latest ransomware victims
TechnologyPro-Trump social media app hacked on launch day as half million sign up
TechnologyToshiba needs 'prompt, appropriate' disclosure, Tokyo bourse chief says
TechnologyFacebook says services restored after outage