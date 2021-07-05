China says will conduct cyber security investigation on Zhipin.com, Huochebang and Yunmanman

A man walks past a sign of Huochebang or Truck Alliance, an app for truck services, in Guiyang, Guizhou province, China January 16, 2018. REUTERS/Stringer

BEIJING, July 5 (Reuters) - China's cyberspace administration said on Monday it will conduct a cybersecurity investigation into online recruiting company Zhipin.com, and truck-hailing companies Huochebang and Yunmanman.

The Cyberspace Administration of China made the announcement on its official Wechat account.

Reporting by Gabriel Crossley; Editing by Kim Coghill

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.