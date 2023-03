HONG KONG, March 28 (Reuters) - China has urged Apple (AAPL.O) to strengthen its data security and personal privacy protection, the country's state planner said in a statement on Tuesday.

Chairman of National Development and Reform Commission Zheng Shanjie made the comments when he met Apple CEO Tim Cook on Monday, the statement said.

Reporting by Ella Cao and Meg Shen, Editing by Louise Heavens











