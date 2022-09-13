China urges platform companies to protect rights of gig workers

Register now for FREE unlimited access to Reuters.com Register

BEIJING, Sept 13 (Reuters) - China urged platform companies to protect the rights of gig workers, according to a joint statement issued the human resources ministry and other ministries on Tuesday, after a meeting between regulators and the companies last Friday.

The 11 companies that took part included take-out delivery platforms Meituan (3690.HK), ele.me and ride-hailing firm Didi Global , the Ministry of Human Resources and Social Security said on its website.

Register now for FREE unlimited access to Reuters.com Register

Reporting by Beijing newsroom; Editing by Andrew Heavens

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.