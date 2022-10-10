China urges U.S. to stop hurting its chip sector - commerce ministry















BEIJING, Oct 10 (Reuters) - China firmly opposes U.S. export controls on semiconductor chips and urges the country to stop immediately, the commerce ministry said in a statement on Monday.

The decision by the United States not only hurts Chinese companies but also the commercial interests of U.S. exporters , according to the statement.

Reporting by Beijing Newsroom, Editing by Louise Heavens











