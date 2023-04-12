China vice president tells Intel CEO to take root in China - state media

BEIJING, April 12 (Reuters) - China's Vice President Han Zheng told Intel's (INTC.O) CEO on Wednesday to take root in China to help maintain the stability of the global industrial supply chain, state radio reported on Wednesday.

In a meeting in Beijing, Han told Intel CEO Patrick Paul Gelsinger that multinational companies need to "overcome difficulties and challenges" to promote better global cooperation, according to the report.

