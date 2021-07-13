Welcome to the Reuters.com BETA. Read our Editor's note on how we're helping professionals make smart decisions.
China's Alibaba to lead fund for Greater Bay Area via startup fund

The logo of Alibaba Group is seen at its office in Beijing, China January 5, 2021. REUTERS/Thomas Peter

SHANGHAI, July 13 (Reuters) - Chinese e-commerce giant Alibaba Group Holding Ltd (9988.HK) will anchor a fund for startups in China's Greater Bay Area, the company announced on Tuesday via its Alibaba Entrepreneur Fund.

The fund will have a targeted size of HK$2.2 billion ($283.27 million) and is expected to close in the second half of 2022, the company added.

($1 = 7.7664 Hong Kong dollars)

Reporting by Josh Horwitz; Editing by Himani Sarkar and Louise Heavens

