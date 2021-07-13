Technology
China's Alibaba to lead fund for Greater Bay Area via startup fund
SHANGHAI, July 13 (Reuters) - Chinese e-commerce giant Alibaba Group Holding Ltd (9988.HK) will anchor a fund for startups in China's Greater Bay Area, the company announced on Tuesday via its Alibaba Entrepreneur Fund.
The fund will have a targeted size of HK$2.2 billion ($283.27 million) and is expected to close in the second half of 2022, the company added.
($1 = 7.7664 Hong Kong dollars)
