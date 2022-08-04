China's Ant Group net profit fell 17.3% in March quarter - Alibaba filing

The logo Alibaba Group for is seen on the trading floor at the New York Stock Exchange in Manhattan, New York City, U.S., Aug. 3, 2021. REUTERS/Andrew Kelly/File Photo

SHANGHAI, Aug 4 (Reuters) - China's Ant Group on Wednesday logged net profit of 11.38 billion yuan ($1.68 billion) in the quarter to March, down 17.3% from a year earlier, according to Reuters calculations from Alibaba Group Holding Ltd's (9988.HK), earnings report.

The e-commerce giant reports its profit from Ant one quarter in arrears.

($1 = 6.7558 Chinese yuan renminbi)

Reporting by Josh Horwitz; Editing by Jan Harvey

