Welcome to the Reuters.com BETA. Read our Editor's note on how we're helping professionals make smart decisions.
Skip to main content

Technology

China's antitrust regulator to fine Meituan about $1 bln -WSJ

2 minute read

People walk past a Meituan logo at the World Artificial Intelligence Conference (WAIC) in Shanghai, China July 8, 2021. REUTERS/Yilei Sun

Aug 6 (Reuters) - China's antitrust regulator is preparing to impose a fine of about $1 billion on Meituan (3690.HK) for allegedly abusing its dominant market position, the Wall Street Journal reported on Friday, citing people familiar with the matter.

The penalty could be announced in the coming weeks, the newspaper said, adding that the food delivery giant would be required to revamp its operations.

Meituan did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

China in recent months has rolled out sweeping rules to crack down on the tech and private tutoring sectors.

The State Administration of Market Regulation (SAMR) launched an antitrust probe into Meituan in April, focussing on a practice whereby a company forces vendors to use its platform exclusively. read more

The SAMR in April imposed a record $2.75 billion fine on e-commerce giant Alibaba (9988.HK) over the same practice. read more

Meituan, which competes with Alibaba-backed Ele.me among others, held an estimated 68.2% share of China's food delivery market in the second quarter of 2020, according to Trustdata. Its businesses also include bike sharing, community group buying and restaurant reviews.

In March, Meituan was among five backers or owners of community group-buying platforms fined by SAMR over "improper pricing behaviour" related to subsidies.

Reporting by Bhargav Acharya in Bengaluru; editing by Toby Chopra and Jason Neely

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.

More from Reuters

Technology

Technology · 9:17 AM UTCHuawei reports biggest ever revenue drop as consumer growth engine stutters

Chinese telecommunications giant Huawei Technologies (HWT.UL) reported its biggest ever revenue drop in the first half of 2021, after U.S. sanctions drove it to sell a chunk of its once-dominant handset business and before new growth areas have fully matured.

TechnologyWeibo pulls celeb ranking list after state media raps 'unworthy' stars
TechnologyEXCLUSIVE Chinese retailer Shein lacks disclosures, made false statements on factories
TechnologyChinese EV maker Li Auto to raise $1.52 bln in Hong Kong listing - sources
TechnologyBukalapak soars 25% as Indonesia's biggest IPO fuels tech excitement