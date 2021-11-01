Technology
China's Baidu appoints Luo Rong as finance chief
BEIJING, Nov 1 (Reuters) - China's search engine giant Baidu said on Monday that it named Luo Rong, former chief financial officer (CFO) of tutoring firm TAL Education Group, (TAL.N) as its new CFO.
Baidu's former CFO Herman Yu was appointed as the company's chief strategy officer, the Beijing-based company said in August.
Reporting by Yingzhi Yang and Brenda Goh, Editing by Louise Heavens
