China's Baidu appoints Luo Rong as finance chief

A logo of Baidu is seen during the World Internet Conference (WIC) in Wuzhen, Zhejiang province, China, November 23, 2020. REUTERS/Aly Song

BEIJING, Nov 1 (Reuters) - China's search engine giant Baidu said on Monday that it named Luo Rong, former chief financial officer (CFO) of tutoring firm TAL Education Group, (TAL.N) as its new CFO.

Baidu's former CFO Herman Yu was appointed as the company's chief strategy officer, the Beijing-based company said in August.

Reporting by Yingzhi Yang and Brenda Goh, Editing by Louise Heavens

