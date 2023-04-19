China's CATL unveils condensed matter battery to power civil aircraft















SHANGHAI, April 19 (Reuters) - Chinese battery giant CATL (300750.SZ) on Wednesday unveiled a condensed matter battery that it said could supply enough energy to power electric passenger aircraft for civil aviation use.

The battery, a type of semi-solid state product with condensed electrolyte and new anode and separator materials, will have an energy density of 500 Watt hours per kilogramme (Wh/kg), according to Wu Kai, CATL's Scientist in Chief, speaking to reporters at the Shanghai auto show.

The company is working with unspecified partners to ensure the battery is qualified for aviation use in terms of safety and quality, Wu said.

CATL will also be able to start mass production of the condensed matter battery for electric vehicle uses later this year, Wu added.

Condensed matter technology is being embraced by battery makers competing to develop new materials to improve energy density of the current generation of lithium-ion batteries, which is under 300 Wh/kg.

Chinese electric vehicle (EV) maker Nio (9866.HK) is planning to power its ET7 cars with a semi-solid state battery with 360 Wh/kg energy density developed by Beijing Welion New Energy Technology.

Reporting by Zhang Yan, Albee Zhang and Brenda Goh Editing by Shri Navaratnam











Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.