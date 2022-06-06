China's Full Truck Alliance's apps resume new user registration - Reuters checks

Chinese truck-hailing apps Huochebang and Yunmanman, owned by Full Truck Alliance, are seen on mobile phones in this illustration picture taken July 5, 2021. REUTERS/Florence Lo/Illustration

BEIJING/SHANGHAI, June 6 (Reuters) - Full Truck Alliance's (YMM.N) Yunmanman and Huochebang apps have resumed new user registration, Reuters checks on Monday showed, 11 months after China's cybersecurity regulator put the company under a review.

The New York-listed company was among the tech firms under investigation by the Cyberspace Administration of China (CAC) after Didi Global Inc's U.S. listing angered Chinese authorities last July.

Reporting by Beijing and Shanghai Newsroom

