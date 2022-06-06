China's Full Truck Alliance's apps resume new user registration - Reuters checks
BEIJING/SHANGHAI, June 6 (Reuters) - Full Truck Alliance's (YMM.N) Yunmanman and Huochebang apps have resumed new user registration, Reuters checks on Monday showed, 11 months after China's cybersecurity regulator put the company under a review.
The New York-listed company was among the tech firms under investigation by the Cyberspace Administration of China (CAC) after Didi Global Inc's U.S. listing angered Chinese authorities last July.
