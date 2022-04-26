China's Huawei braces for tough year with external risks adding to sanction challenges

Letterings that form the name of Chinese smartphone and telecoms gear maker Huawei are seen during Huawei Connect in Shanghai, China, September 23, 2020. REUTERS/Aly Song

SHENZHEN, China, April 26 (Reuters) - The rotating chairman of China's Huawei Technologies (HWT.UL) said geopolitics conflict, the COVID-19 pandemic, potential rises in commodity prices and fluctuating exchange rates will make 2022 even more challenging for the sanction-hit tech giant.

Ken Hu made the remarks at the company's annual analyst summit on Tuesday.

In 2019 the U.S. Trump Administration put Huawei on an export blacklist, putting its once mighty handset business under immense pressure. The U.S. says Huawei is a security risk, a claim the company denied.

Reporting by David Kirton, Editing by Louise Heavens

