China's Huawei sees 2022 revenue of $91.5 bln, up 0.4% -report
SHANGHAI, Dec 30 (Reuters) - Chinese smartphone maker Huawei expects its revenue for 2022 to reach 636.9 billion yuan ($91.53 billion), media outlet the Paper said on Friday, citing a public letter from rotating chairman Eric Xu.
That marks a 0.4% increase from 2021, when the company reported revenues of 634 billion yuan.
($1=6.9582 Chinese yuan renminbi)
Reporting by Josh Horwitz; Editing by Clarence Fernandez and Muralikumar Anantharaman
