Welcome to the Reuters.com BETA. Read our Editor's note on how we're helping professionals make smart decisions.
Skip to main content

Technology

China's indebted Evergrande to sell stakes in internet unit

2 minute read

A logo of China Evergrande Group is displayed at a news conference on the property developer's annual results in Hong Kong, China March 28, 2017. REUTERS/Bobby Yip/File Photo

HONG KONG, Aug 1 (Reuters) - China's most indebted property developer Evergrande Group (3333.HK) has agreed to sell stakes in its internet unit HengTen Networks Group Ltd (0136.HK) worth a total of HK$3.25 million ($418.2 million), an exchange filing showed on Sunday.

Worries over the developer's debt and the potential for systemic financial risk have intensified after Evergrande said in June its project companies had not paid some commercial paper on time, but it said it was arranging payment.

Fitch downgraded its credit rating on Wednesday, signalling its concern of a potential default. read more

To ease the pressure, Evergrande will sell a 7% stake at HK$3.20 per share to a unit of Tencent Holdings Ltd. for HK$2.07 billion and a 4% stake to an unidentified buyer for HK$1.18 billion. The filing did not give a timing for the sale.

Before the transaction, Evergrande held a 37.55% stake in the company, while Tencent (0700.HK)held 16.9%. Evergrande’s stake will go down to 26.55% and Tencent’s holdings will increase to 23.9% after the sale, the filing showed. Evergrande has agreed to provide a 5-year loan of HK$2.07 billion to HengTen to support its business development, the company added in the filing.

HengTen’s shares are expected to resume trading on Aug. 2 after being halted on July 29, the filing showed.

($1 = 7.7720 Hong Kong dollars)

Reporting by Marius Zaharia; editing by Barbara Lewis

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.

More from Reuters

Technology

Technology · 9:32 AM UTCSky News Australia says suspended from YouTube for one week

Sky News Australia said on Sunday it has been temporarily suspended by the video-sharing site YouTube following the platform's review of content for compliance with its COVID-19 policies.

TechnologyFed's Brainard: Can't wrap head around not having U.S. central bank digital currency
TechnologyTwitter launches competition to find biases in its image-cropping algorithm
TechnologyU.S. watchdog rejects Blue Origin protest over NASA lunar contract
TechnologyMusk says "Epic is right," takes sides in battle with Apple