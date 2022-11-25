China’s Meituan beats quarterly revenue estimates















BEIJING, Nov 25 (Reuters) - Chinese food delivery giant Meituan (3690.HK) reported on Friday better than expected quarterly revenue growth of 28.2% as the company recovered from COVID-19 curbs.

Meituan, whose services also include restaurant reviews and bike-sharing, said total revenue rose to 62.62 billion yuan ($8.74 billion) in the three months ended September, compared with analysts' average estimate of 61.79 billion yuan, according to Refinitiv data.

($1 = 7.1615 Chinese yuan renminbi)

Reporting by Yingzhi Yang and Brenda Goh Editing by Mark Potter











